Antioch resident one of five victims identified in Orinda shooting on Halloween

Renter lied about reason for renting Airbnb home.

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff

The Orinda Police Department and the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff continue to investigate a shooting that occurred on the 100 block of Lucille Way in Orinda on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at about 10:50 PM.

Orinda Police Officers, along with law enforcement officers from throughout the county, arrived on scene and found a house party with over 100 attendees. The party-goers apparently came from throughout the Bay Area for the Halloween event, which was advertised on social media. The party took place in a home that was found on a short-term rental website.

According to the Associated Press, the home was rented by a woman who “lied to hair Airbnb host, saying she only needed a place to keep her family members away from wildfire smoke”.

Arriving Officers found a highly chaotic scene that included gunshot victims, injured party-goers, and numerous people fleeing the scene. Officers triaged the victims, cleared the location for safety and safeguarded the crime scene. Law enforcement officers found three gunshot victims who were later pronounced deceased at the scene. Another died at the hospital.

The victims are identified as 22-year-old Tiyon Farley of Antioch, 24-year-old Omar Taylor of Pittsburg, 23-year-old Ramon Hill Jr. of San Francisco/Oakland and 29-year-old Javin County of Sausalito/Richmond. An additional victim has been pronounced deceased at a local hospital. She is identified as 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins of Vallejo/Hercules. There are now a total of five fatalities in this shooting.

Several other victims were transported to local hospitals by ambulance, while some victims transported themselves to the hospital. The injured suffered from gunshot wounds and injuries sustained while fleeing the scene.

A number of law enforcement agencies from the Bay Area assisted during the initial response as well as during the ongoing investigation. These include the Contra Costa D.A.’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services Division Crime Lab responded to the home to process the scene. Two firearms were located in the house. The Crime Lab is analyzing the weapons to determine if they were used in the shooting or any other crimes. Numerous shell casings found at the scene are being processed and analyzed by the Crime Lab.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing with numerous interviews of witnesses and the analysis of evidence. The suspect is still outstanding.

Orinda Police Officers were yesterday called to the house at 9:19 PM and 10:25 PM regarding a noise complaint. At 10:48 PM, an officer was headed to the home to investigate the calls. The initial reports of shooting came in around 10:50 PM.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Orinda Police Department or Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441. The Investigation Division can be reached at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



