D.A. files attempted murder, weapons charges against him

By Sgt. James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

Antioch Police Detectives were able to identify 21-year-old Avante Ridley as the suspect in this case. On Friday, November 8, 2019, the U.S. Marshals located Ridley in the 4700 block of Shannondale Drive and took him into custody. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed attempted murder and weapons charges against Ridley, and he is currently in custody at the Contra Costa County Jail. (See related article).

On October 2, 2019 at 1:55 PM, a large group of juveniles and adults became involved in an argument in the 4800 block of Knollcrest Drive, near Black Diamond Middle School, shortly after school let out. An unknown male produced a gun and fired several rounds at the crowd and at least two times into an occupied vehicle. The 49-year-old, female driver of the vehicle suffered a graze wound to her leg, that did not require hospitalization. The Antioch Police Investigations Bureau are currently investigating the case in an attempt to identify and locate the suspect in this case.

No further information will be released regarding this case at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Evans at (925) 779-6937, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Avante Ridley

