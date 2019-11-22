Antioch Police arrest two with stolen mail Thursday night

By Antioch Police

An alert citizen saw suspicious people on his court last night in the Bear Ridge area. They didn’t hesitate to call us, and upon officers’ arrival, they located a male and female in the area with stolen mail. Further investigation revealed the female lied to officers about her name, and the male suspect was on probation for theft related charges, as well.

Both of them were arrested and later sent to the county jail on numerous charges.

Yet another example of the teamwork that it takes to have situations like these, end in a positive way!



Car towed





Stolen mail suspects

