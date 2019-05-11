Antioch Police arrest second teen suspect in shooting murder of Oakley teen girl

By Sgt. James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, Antioch Police Detectives took a second 16-year-old male into custody in the City of Brentwood for the murder of 17-year-old Alicia Belen “A.B.” Villa. The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges on both suspects. The suspects names cannot be released due to their age. (See related article).

On 11/5/2019 at 7:10 PM, Antioch Patrol Officers were called to the area of La Jolla Drive on the reports of several gunshots in the area. As officers responded, two victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old female victim, later identified as Villa, succumbed to her injuries in the emergency room and a 17-year-old male was treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Antioch Police Detectives responded and took over the investigation.

On 11/6/2019, Antioch Police Detectives took a 16-year-old male into custody in the City of Oakley for this murder. It was determined this shooting occurred during an illegal drug transaction.

The name of the suspect cannot be released because of his age.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gonzalez at 925-779-6923, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



