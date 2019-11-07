Antioch Police arrest 16-year-old boy in Oakley Wednesday for murder of 17-year-old girl

Shooting occurred during illegal drug deal Shooting occurred during illegal drug deal

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 7:10 PM, Antioch Patrol Officers were called to the area of La Jolla Drive on the reports of several gunshots in the area. As officers responded, two victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old female victim succumbed to her injuries in the emergency room and a 17-year-old male was treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Antioch Police Detectives responded and took over the investigation. (See related article)

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, Antioch Police Detectives took a 16-year-old male into custody in the City of Oakley for the murder. It was determined this shooting occurred during an illegal drug transaction.

The name of the suspect cannot be released because of his age. The deceased victim’s name is being withheld pending an autopsy by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gonzalez at (925) 779-6923, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



