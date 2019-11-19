Antioch Police add three to the force bringing total sworn officers to 109

Two more to be sworn in Dec. 9 bringing force to 111 fulfilling city council’s commitment in 2013’s Measure C

By Antioch Police

On Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 we welcomed Officer Ryan Carpenter! Ryan was born in Oakland and was raised in Oakley. When Ryan was growing up, he was very active, played many sports, and always enjoyed the outdoors. He also enjoyed camping and dirt biking. While growing up, Ryan would travel to Pennsylvania in the summertime to visit family.

Ryan has wanted to work in public service and help people since he was a kid.

Ryan graduated from Freedom High school in 2015. After graduating, Ryan attended Los Medanos College and obtained his Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certificate. Ryan was hired by American Medical Response (AMR) and began working as an EMT since. Ryan interacted with many different Police agencies while working as an EMT and became interested in a career in law enforcement. Ryan felt he could better serve his community as a Police Officer. Ryan knew that Antioch PD was the agency for him.

In his free time, Ryan enjoys spending time with family, friends, and his girlfriend. He also enjoys riding dirt bikes and doing anything outdoors.

Fun Fact: Ryan’s nickname in the academy was Caterpillar because he had a mustache during his Academy orientation. The nickname stuck with him throughout the entire Academy.

Last Tuesday, we welcomed two lateral officers to the Antioch Police Department. Saul Aguilar came to us from Walnut Creek Police Department and Geoffrey Morris from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Saul Aguilar was born in Mexico and raised in Oakland, California. After graduating high school, Saul was hired by the El Cerrito Police Department as a Police Cadet. Saul attended Diablo Valley College while employed as a cadet. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from California State University East Bay. Saul then attended the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Academy and was hired by El Cerrito PD as a Reserve Officer. Saul was a Reserve Officer for six months, before being hired as a full time Police Officer with El Cerrito PD. Saul spent a total of three years with El Cerrito PD before transferring to the Walnut Creek Police Department. He worked for Walnut Creek for four years before coming to work for the City of Antioch.

In his free time, Saul enjoys running and spending time with his daughter.

Fun Fact: While in the academy, Saul forgot his classroom uniform. He thought it would be a great idea to wear his 5’4″ academy classmate’s classroom uniform to avoid not getting in trouble. Instead, Saul was forced to keep the uniform on for the remainder of the day.

Geoffrey Morris was born and raised in Havertown, Pennsylvania. After graduating high school, Geoff attended Northeastern University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. After graduating from Northeastern, Geoff moved to California and was an assistant coach with the Menlo-Atherton High School Football Team.

Geoff was hired by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office as a Correctional Officer, and then promoted to Deputy Sheriff. Geoff attended the Police Academy located at the College of San Mateo. Geoff worked for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office for six years before accepting a job with the City of Antioch, where he aspires to challenge himself and grow professionally.

In his free time, Geoff enjoys spending time with family and friends, lifting weights and barbequing.

Fun Fact: Geoff and his wife both forgot about their second anniversary, even though the date is on a wall they walk past daily.

According to Police Chief Tammany Brooks, that brings the total sworn officers on the force to 109 “and we’ll be swearing in two more on December 9 to bring us to 111.” That will fulfill the commitment by the Antioch Mayor and Council in 2013 of adding 22 more officers if the voters passed Measure C, the city’s half-cent sales tax measure, which they did later that year during the November election.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



APD Officers Carpenter, Morris & Aguilar & Chief Brooks

