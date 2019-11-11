«

11-0 Cornerstone Christian football team to play for championship tonight

Cornerstone Christian High Cougars football team. Photo courtesy of Cornerstone Christian.

Antioch’s Cornerstone Christian High Cougars football team is now 11-0 this season and playing for the NCS 8-man football championship against the Branson Bulls of Ross, CA at Rio Vista High School at 410 S 4th St, Rio Vista, CA 94571 in Rio Vista on Friday night Nov. 29 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12 adults and $7 for seniors and students.

The Cougars trounced the Calistoga Wildcats 46-8 in the semifinal game, last Friday night. The team has now gone undefeated with a record of 20-0 in two seasons.

Support the team as they battle their way to another championship.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Cornerstone Christian Cougars


This entry was posted on Friday, November 29th, 2019 at 1:33 pm and is filed under News, Sports, Youth. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply