11-0 Cornerstone Christian football team to play for championship tonight

Antioch’s Cornerstone Christian High Cougars football team is now 11-0 this season and playing for the NCS 8-man football championship against the Branson Bulls of Ross, CA at Rio Vista High School at 410 S 4th St, Rio Vista, CA 94571 in Rio Vista on Friday night Nov. 29 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12 adults and $7 for seniors and students.

The Cougars trounced the Calistoga Wildcats 46-8 in the semifinal game, last Friday night. The team has now gone undefeated with a record of 20-0 in two seasons.

Support the team as they battle their way to another championship.



