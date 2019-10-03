By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 1:55 PM, a large group of juveniles and adults became involved in an argument in the 4800 block of Knollcrest Drive, near Black Diamond Middle School. An unknown male produced a gun and fired several rounds at the crowd and at least two times into an occupied vehicle.

The 49-year-old, female driver of the vehicle suffered a graze wound to her leg, that did not require hospitalization. The Antioch Police Investigations Bureau are currently investigating the case in an attempt to identify and locate the suspect in this case.

No further information will be released regarding this case at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Evans at (925) 779-6937, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Share this: