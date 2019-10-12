«

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs play in Rivertown in October

The Drama Factory presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

October 18, 19, 25, 26 at 7:30 pm

October 19, 20, 26 at 1:30 pm

From the original Grimm Brothers story, a fairy tale to chill and excite families during the Halloween season. A Drama Factory production for sure.

Nick Rodriguez Theatre, 213 F Street, Rivertown, Antioch

General Admission $10, Seniors $8

Matinee Oct. 26 at 1:30 PM is Free Senior Sunday. Box Office opens half hour before showtime, no advance ticket sales. For more information visit http://www.dramafactory.org.

