PSPS Update: PG&E issues weather “All Clear” in Contra Costa, other counties for safety inspections and restoration
Only 5 customers in Antioch affected; Efforts to Begin in Many Areas; Continues to Monitor Weather Conditions in Many Areas including Bay Area; Restoration Progress Continues: 126,000 Customers Restored
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported that improving weather conditions in some parts of the areas affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) have allowed for an “all clear” to be issued for safety inspections, repair and restoration efforts to begin in many areas.
Updates
- As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the following additional counties were added to the “all clear” list for inspection, repair and restoration to begin: Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Placer, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo, and in portions of Yuba.
- In a 2:43 p.m. email, PG&E Spokesperson, Tamar Sarkissian shared that “Antioch has approximately five customers impacted by PSPS.”
- As of 2 p.m. all clears have been declared in the following areas to begin inspections and assess if equipment is safe to resume electric delivery services.
|County
|Total Customers Notified
|Weather Event
|Alpine
|633
|All Clear
|Amador
|16,041
|All Clear
|Calaveras
|23,708
|All Clear
|El Dorado
|51,396
|Partial All Clear
|Mariposa
|1,812
|All Clear
|Merced
|14
|All Clear
|Monterey
|3
|All Clear
|Placer
|51,641
|Partial All Clear
|San Joaquin
|52
|All Clear
|San Mateo
|14,766
|Partial All Clear
|Santa Clara
|38,250
|All Clear
|Santa Cruz
|36,940
|Partial All Clear
|Stanislaus
|1,088
|All Clear
|Tuolumne
|34,413
|All Clear
- PG&E crews will visually inspect power lines to look for potential weather-related damage to the lines, poles and towers. This is done by vehicle, foot and air.
- More than 30 PG&E Community Resource Centers remain open throughout the service area to provide water, phone charging stations and air-conditioned seating for customers. To view the full list, visit here.
- Resources supporting the restoration include more than 6,300 on-the-ground field personnel and 44 helicopters. Crews will conduct visual inspections and will make repairs as necessary if any damage is found.
Kern Update
Power was turned off for safety to approximately 4,000 customers in Kern County this morning.
Weather updates
Dangerous weather conditions are expected to continue in some parts of the Sierra Foothills and Bay Area until midday Thursday. Similar conditions in Kern County are beginning late morning Thursday and lasting through midday Friday.