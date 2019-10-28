Police seek shooter of young man in shopping center parking lot, Monday morning

By Sgt. Rick Smith, Antioch Police Community Police Bureau

On Monday, October 28, 2019, at approximately 10:21 AM, Antioch Officers responded to the Williamson’s Ranch Plaza, located in the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way for the report of a shooting victim in the lot. On arrival, a 20-year-old male was located in the parking lot. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He had been involved in a dispute with another subject prior to the shooting. He was treated at the scene and then transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. He was admitted and is currently listed in stable condition.

The responsible in this incident fled after the shooting and was not located at the scene. Officers are working on investigating this incident and working on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: