Police identify victim and suspect in stabbing murder, suspect held on $1 million bail

Stabbing murder suspect Pedro Mares. Photo by Antioch Police.

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 5:02 PM, Antioch Patrol Officers responded to the 1900 block of Alpha Way for a report of a male who had been stabbed. (See related article).

It was determined through the investigation of this case that the victim, 61-year-old Antioch resident, Tony Cotton, and the suspect, 28-year-old Antioch resident, Pedro Mares, recently met and were hanging out at the suspect’s house together. Without provocation the suspect attacked the victim with a knife, stabbing the victim three times.

The victim fled the attack by jumping out of a second story window. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Mares is currently in custody at the county jail in Martinez with a $1 million bail. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

No further information will be released regarding this case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



