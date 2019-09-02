Police arrest two wanted for September 1st Antioch murder in Tulare Thursday

By Sergeant James Stenger, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

Members of the Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau have diligently been working on this case since its occurrence. During the course of this investigation two suspects were identified, a 25-year-old male and 24-year-old female. It is believed the suspects fled the Bay Area after the September 1st murder of 57-year-old Raul Garcia. On Thursday, October 10, 2019, APD Detectives, with the assistance of Tulare Police Department’s SWAT Team, served a search warrant in the City of Tulare, at a residence in the 1500 block of Karen Avenue. (See related articles, here and here.)

During the service of the search warrant, two suspects were taken into custody for the murder of 57-year-old Raul Garcia and critical evidence was located. The investigation is on-going, and an additional press update with the arrested subjects’ information will be released once the case is reviewed by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, at approximately 9:20 PM, an argument between several subjects started in the east driveway of the Chevron Gas Station located at 1235 California Avenue in Pittsburg. The argument appears to be over a road rage incident. The road rage incident continued into Antioch. At approximately 9:36 PM, Antioch police officers were called to St. Christopher Court for a subject who had been shot in the 3400 Block of Rio Grande Drive. When police arrived, they located a 57-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately began providing first aid and called for Contra Costa Fire Department and ambulance paramedics.

The victim was transported to a local area trauma center where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau responded to the scene. During the preliminary investigation officers learned that the shooting happened in the roadway, at the 3400 block of Rio Grande Drive, after some sort of confrontation between the victim and an unknown suspect. Afterwards, the victim fled to St. Christopher Court where the police were called.

No further information will be released regarding this case at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gonzalez at (925) 779-6923, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: