Five arrested in Antioch for store robberies in Walnut Creek

The four adult suspects arrested. Photos by Walnut Creek PD.

Stolen merchandise recovered by Walnut Creek Police.

By Walnut Creek Police Department

A grab and run of $7,600 in merchandise occurred at Lululemon in Broadway Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. A vigilant citizen contacted Walnut Creek Police Department and gave a description of the vehicle that fled the scene. This same vehicle had been involved in a theft the week prior from Lululemon where $4,000 in merchandise was also stolen.

The Walnut Creek Special Enforcement Team located the vehicle and the five suspects at a gas station in Antioch.

All subjects were taken into custody and charged for grand theft, burglary, and conspiracy. The suspects are Unique Evans, Samir Gray, Dewayne Harris, Erynn Chavis and a juvenile out of Antioch.

