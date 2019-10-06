Five arrested in Antioch for store robberies in Walnut Creek

By Walnut Creek Police Department

A grab and run of $7,600 in merchandise occurred at Lululemon in Broadway Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. A vigilant citizen contacted Walnut Creek Police Department and gave a description of the vehicle that fled the scene. This same vehicle had been involved in a theft the week prior from Lululemon where $4,000 in merchandise was also stolen.

The Walnut Creek Special Enforcement Team located the vehicle and the five suspects at a gas station in Antioch.

All subjects were taken into custody and charged for grand theft, burglary, and conspiracy. The suspects are Unique Evans, Samir Gray, Dewayne Harris, Erynn Chavis and a juvenile out of Antioch.



Stolen merchandise recovered WCP





4 adult suspects

