Elderly Antioch man with Alzheimer’s missing since Tuesday morning

Clarence Smith and Hyundai Santa Fe SUV he was seen driving. Photos by APD

By Antioch Police Department

We are looking for the public’s help in locating 78-year-old Clarence Smith who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia. Mr. Smith is 6’ tall, 150 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes. Mr. Smith was last seen wearing black pants and a gray sweater leaving his Antioch residence at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

County surveillance cameras recorded his vehicle in the area of Stone Valley Road and Danville Blvd in the City of Alamo at approximately 5:35 am today (10/2/19). The vehicle is a silver 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe CA license 4ZKH349. See attached photo.

Mr. Smith and his vehicle have yet to be located. A silver alert via CHP has been issued. If you locate Mr. Smith or the vehicle, please immediately call 9-1-1 or the Antioch Police Department Dispatch at 925-778-2441.



Share this:



Clarence-Smith-and-SUV

