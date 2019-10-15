Cornerstone Christian High football team 7-0 on season during 16-game winning streak

By Steve Miner

The Cornerstone Christian High School Cougars football team has built up a record of 7-0 in their league and is ranked fifth in the state in their division, this season. That’s part of their 16-game win streak which dates back to the 2018 season when they went 9-0 and won the league championship. This is Cornerstone’s third year in 8-man football of the Pacific Coast Athletic League.

“We knew we had a special group of student athletes when the 2020 class was in junior high, we just wanted them to stay for high school so we could build a program around them,” said Logan Heyer, the Head Coach and Principal at Cornerstone. “Five of these players are also on our NCS Champion basketball team. We have created a great program for kids to come in and compete at a high level athletically.”

The team is led by a group of eight seniors that have played together for three years. They lost last year’s league MVP Michael Valle to a broken leg after game five but have not skipped a beat. Caed Miner and Matthew Broad have stepped up in Valle’s absence. In the first two games without Valle, Miner is responsible for 10 touchdowns either running or passing and Broad has rushed for over 300 yards.

“We lost a dynamic player in Michael, but we are still a very physical team” Heyer said about the loss of Valle. “It all starts with our offensive line featuring seniors Malcolm Russel, Dominic Waldecker, Dominic Tsukerman and Junior Kevin Sousa. They do a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage and our skill guys have some huge holes to run through.”

The Cougars have already beaten last year’s NCS champions, The Branson School Bulls of Ross, CA, and the runners up, the South Fork High Cubs of Miranda, CA, this year.

“We play in a Central Coast Section league but will be eligible for the NCS playoffs this year,” Heyer explained. “NCS just started a playoff for 8-man football last year. NCS has been this team’s clear goal from day one of practice.”

Cornerstone has been dominant on both offense and defense scoring an average of 62 points while only allowing 21 per game.



Caedmon Miner #20





Offensive line





Matthew Broad #42

