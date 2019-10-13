Byron man dies, two others injured in Oakley high speed 3-car crash Saturday night

By CHP-Contra Costa

Saturday night, Oct. 12, 2019 at approximately 11:26 pm, CHP Contra Costa responded to a three-vehicle collision on Delta Road, just east of Main Street, in unincorporated Contra Costa county. Upon CHP and emergency personnel arrival, an Infiniti sedan had crashed into a Ford pickup and then into a parked Dodge sedan on Delta Road, where it came to rest. The driver of the Infiniti (22-year-old male from Byron) unfortunately did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the scene. It was also determined he was not wearing his seatbelt. His female passenger (21-years-old from Oakley) sustained moderate injuries only and the solo male driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries only. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of identity of the deceased male.

Our preliminary investigation indicates the following; the male driver of Ford pickup was traveling east on Delta road and preparing to make a left turn into his residence. The male driver of the Infiniti was approaching the slower moving Ford, preparing to turn, at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Infiniti drove into the westbound traffic lane in an attempt to pass the Ford. As the Ford driver began his left turn, the Infiniti driver crashed into the left side of the Ford at a high rate of speed causing major damage. The Infiniti then continued east on Delta and then crashed into a parked Dodge sedan on the north side of the roadway, also causing major damage. Tragically the male driver of the Infiniti was not wearing his seatbelt and died as a result of the collision. The female passenger was wearing her seatbelt, sustained moderate injuries, and was transported by helicopter to John Muir hospital in Walnut Creek and has since been released. The male driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and was transported to Kaiser hospital in Antioch and has also since been released.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drug impairment were a factor in this collision, but speed certainly was a contributing factor. If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, call CHP in Martinez at 925-646-4980. Thank you.

Fatality collisions and the loss of a young life are always tragic and especially if it was preventable. Seatbelts really do save lives so please buckle up every time you or passengers are in a vehicle. And please slow down at all times.



