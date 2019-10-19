Antioch Police rescue man from submerged car at Antioch Marina boat launch Saturday morning

By Antioch Police Department

In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 19, 2019, officers were dispatched to the Antioch Marina for a report of a car that had rolled down the boat ramp into the water. Officers were told there was a man trapped inside and he was holding his head above the water.

When officers arrived, they saw a white convertible submerged under water. The officers quickly began to try and pull the man out of the car but, learned that he was stuck inside. While trying to keep the car from rolling further into the water, officers were able to cut open the convertible top enough to get the driver’s door open, free the trapped man inside, and pull him onto the dock.

Contra Costa County Fire and AMR arrived on scene and treated the man. He was then transported to a local hospital for further care.



APD rescue submerged car boat launch





APD rescue man from submerged car 10-19-19

