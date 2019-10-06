Antioch Police K9 helps foil commercial burglary Saturday morning

By Antioch Police Department

Yesterday morning, Saturday, Oct. 5, the APD dispatch center received a call about a commercial burglary in progress. Officers quickly responded to the scene and were able to surround the business. Officers made numerous announcements for the suspects to surrender, but they failed to do so.

K9 Purcy was on scene and assisted Officers with a building search. K9 Purcy was able to locate two suspects hiding in a crawl space and was able to assist in apprehending one of the suspects. Both suspects were ultimately arrested and booked into county jail for burglary.

This is a prime example where our K9 teams are invaluable in locating criminals during incidents such as these. We think Purcy deserves a puppuccino.



Share this:



Police cars & K9 commercial burglary 10-5-19

