Antioch Police K9 helps apprehend suspect in stolen car from Lafayette Saturday morning

By Antioch Police Department

Early this morning, Saturday, October 12, 2019, the Antioch Police Department received a call about a Mercedes Benz that they were tracking as a stolen vehicle taken from Lafayette and it was showing to be in our city. Officer Mayer and his K9 partner Dex located the vehicle, occupied by a 25-year-old male out of Antioch. The driver attempted to resist being arrested and K9 Dex was able to help Officer Mayer safely apprehend him.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and will be returned to its owner as soon as possible, and the driver was later sent to the county jail on a variety of charges related to the vehicle theft and resisting arrest.



10-12-19 APD K9 Dex & stolen Mercedes

