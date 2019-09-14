Antioch Police add Antioch native to force

New Antioch Police Officer Kody Odom with Chief Tammany Brooks. Photo by APD.

By Antioch Police Department

On Monday, Sept. 30th, the Antioch Police Department welcomed lateral Officer Kody Odom. Kody was born in Antioch and raised in Nampa, Idaho. After graduating high school, Kody attended Boise State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in Social Science. After graduating from BSU, Kody moved to California to focus on getting hired as a Police Officer.

Kody was ultimately hired by the Brentwood Police Department and attended the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Academy in Pittsburg. Kody worked for the City of Brentwood for two years before accepting a job with the City of Antioch, where he had always aspired to be a Police Officer.

In his free time, Kody enjoys spending time with family and friends, in the outdoors, and playing music.

Fun Fact: While on probation at Brentwood PD, one night as Kody was doing foot patrol, his beat partners pranked him by staging a break in of his patrol vehicle. They hid his patrol rifle and other equipment and called for the supervisor to respond. Kody thought he was going to be let go from the department as a result, just before being let in on the prank.

That brings the total number of sworn officers on the Antioch police force to 106, according to Chief Tammany Brooks.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



