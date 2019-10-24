Antioch on list of communities to be affected by PG&E Power Shutoff event beginning Saturday night

By Susan Shiu, Director, Contra Costa County Office of Communications and Media

Contra Costa County is preparing to respond to the impacts of a confirmed PG&E power shutoff event affecting parts of the County. PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is expected to start 10:00 pm on Saturday, October 26th, through Monday, October 28th afternoon. According to PG&E, complete power restoration may take several days. The County’s Emergency Operations Center plans a Level 2 Partial Activation starting at 6 pm on Saturday, October 26th.

PG&E estimates that 48,000 customers in Contra Costa County could lose power. We expect the shutoff to impact over 120,000 residents in the County. The PG&E power shutoff event will affect large areas of the County, including Alamo, Antioch, Brentwood, Byron, Canyon, Clayton, Concord, Crockett, Danville, Diablo, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Hercules, Kensington, Knightsen, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Oakley, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, Port Costa, Richmond, Rodeo, San Pablo, San Ramon and Walnut Creek. PG&E expects to start restoring power on Monday, October 28th, in the afternoon with complete restoration possibly taking several days.

“We urge residents to prepare for this event. Our staff is diligently planning a response to the effects of this event,” said Board Chair, Supervisor, John Gioia. “We remind residents the decision to shut off and restore power has been planned and managed solely by PG&E.”

Contra Costa County is working to ensure that the public is aware of this PG&E power shutoff event. The County has also been working to ensure that we are ready with our operations and response to this PG&E power shutoff.

Go to Contra Costa County’s website at www.contracosta.ca.gov for updates, a PG&E map of impacted areas, and ways to prepare before, during and after a power outage. Check www.pge.com to register for wildfire alerts and for customer updates.



Share this: