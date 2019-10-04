Antioch man sentenced to 102 months in prison for distribution of child pornography

Shared with Peru woman photos and videos of her daughters

By U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of California, Department of Justice

SAN FRANCISCO – Freddy Jorge Horna was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 to 102 months in prison for distribution of child pornography, announced United States Attorney David L. Anderson and Special Agent in Charge Tatum King, Homeland Security Investigations. The sentence was handed down by the Honorable Jeffrey S. White, U.S. District Judge.

Horna, 39, of Antioch, pleaded guilty to the charge on April 9, 2019.

During 2018, Horna distributed child pornography using a social media platform to an adult woman in Peru. The images depicted the woman’s two daughters, who were approximately 7 and 14 years old who resided in Peru, engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Horna and the woman in Peru transmitted over 900 sexually explicit images and over 60 sexually explicit videos of the minor victims.

On August 1, 2018, a Criminal Complaint was filed charging Horna with distribution of child pornography in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2252(a)(2). On August 16, 2018, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Horna with one count of distribution of child pornography in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2252(a)(2). The woman in Peru was charged by the Peruvian government. Following Horna’s arrest in 2018, she absconded. Peruvian authorities continue to search for her. At that same time, Peruvian authorities took the minor victims into protective custody.

In addition to the prison term, Judge White sentenced Horna to a 5-year term of supervised release and ordered Horna to pay a special assessment of $5,100.

Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan U. Lee is prosecuting the case with the assistance of Jessica Rodriguez Gonzalez. The prosecution is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (San Francisco and Northern California); the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force; and the Peruvian National Police.

Suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children may be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via its toll-free 24-hour hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST.



