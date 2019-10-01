«

Antioch man arrested for shooting, killing man and drug possession Monday afternoon

Suspect Arnulfo Coronado and the drugs he in his possession when arrested. Photos by APD.

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at approximately 3:09 PM, Antioch police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E 16th Street for a male who had been shot. Officers arrived on scene and found a 45-year-old male on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Antioch Police investigating the shooting on E. 16th St., Monday afternoon. Photo by Allen Payton

Officers located a nearby residence where the shooting occurred. 33-year-old Arnulfo Coronado was contacted at the residence and evidence was located that indicated Coronado was the suspect in the shooting. A large amount of heroin and methamphetamine was located on Coronado’s person when he was searched. A semi-automatic firearm was also recovered at the scene. Coronado was arrested and booked into the county jail in Martinez, with bail set at one-million-dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Smith at (925) 779-6876, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

