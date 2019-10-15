By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2019 the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Tearri Richard and 24-year-old Lakia Poles, both of Antioch, with murder, for the killing of 57-year-old Raul Garcia of Oakland. Richard was also charged with an arming enhancement and a special allegation of drive-by-murder. (See related articles, here and here).

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, at approximately 9:20 PM, an argument between several subjects started in the east driveway of the Chevron Gas Station located at 1235 California Avenue in Pittsburg. The argument appears to be over a road rage incident. The road rage incident continued into Antioch where Garcia was shot and killed in the 3400 Block of Rio Grande Drive.

No further information will be released regarding this case at this time. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gonzalez at (925) 779-6923, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Tearri Richard & Lakia Poles

