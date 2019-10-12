An Elderly Wish Foundation announces winners of annual Fund-A-Wish drawing

By Allen Payton

Thursday evening, at TreVista-Antioch Senior Living, the leaders and supporters of An Elderly Wish Foundation gathered for the drawing of the three winners in their fifth annual Fund-A-Wish fundraiser.

Tickets were sold for $100 each and “all 100 tickets were sold,” said Executive Director Mary Chapman.

Winner of the $1,000 prize was Max Tellez. He bought the ticket from foundation Board Member Nora Von Ubin.

“Wow, You’re kidding?” Tellez said when he was called with the good news.

The $500 winner was Carol Thibodeaux, who was in attendance. The ticket was sold by foundation Board Member Tracy Brown. The $250 winner was Marguerite Bloomfield, who was also in attendance. Mary Chapman sold her the ticket.

“The biggest thank you goes to our sponsors for this evening, TreVista-Antioch, Oakridge Winery, Black Bear Diner, CalBay Realty, East County Insurance, Homestar Real Estate, Summit Funding and The Print Club,” Chapman stated.

“The biggest thing is your support, all of you tonight,” she continued. “You’re the ones who make the elderly wishes come true. All of you have brought such joy to many, many seniors.”

Chapman shared about the latest wish the organization granted, which was for a lady with cancer, to enable her to travel to attend her son’s wedding.

Another wish was to replace another lady’s 40-year-old mattress with a mattress that moves up and down, and back and forth.

“She got seasick the first time she used it,” one of the attendees said with a laugh.

“Your support makes a wish come true,” Chapman stated. “You’re all invited to our 19th Heart to Heart Gala, Feb. 21, 2020 at Lone Tree Golf & Event Center.”

The theme, entitled “Putting on the Wish” and they’re asking attendees to dress in roaring twenties style black and white. For more information about the organization, visit www.elderlywish.org.



