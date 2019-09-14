Woman-owned beer distributor Markstein in Antioch Celebrates 100th anniversary

The Budweiser Clydesdale team made an appearance pulling the beer wagon with Bob and daughter Laura Markstein along for the ride. Photos by Allen Payton

Included an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales

By Allen Payton

On Saturday, Markstein Sales Company of Antioch celebrated their 100th anniversary with a big party for 500 of their employees, customers, friends and local government, fire and safety officials. It included an appearance by the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale team and featured multiple tasting stations with decorated themes, plus a variety of food vendors.

Laura Markstein, the fourth-generation owner of the beer distributor, presided over the event and thanked all those who helped the company achieve success and its longevity.

Markstein was founded in 1919 with a horse, a wagon and six cases of beer just before the 13 years of prohibition hit. The company made it through that challenge, as well as many others, and Markstein Sales Co. now delivers over 4 million cases of world-class beers to 1,500 retailers in the Bay Area. The company employs more than 160 people in the East Bay, supports numerous not-profit organizations and serves as a great example of success for a woman-led company in a typically male-dominated industry.

Owner Laura Markstein offered thanks to those who helped the company’s success.

Laura acknowledged her father, Bob, who was also in attendance and joined him for a ride on the beer wagon pulled by the Clydesdale team.

The company relocated to Antioch 11 years ago, as pointed out by Mayor Sean Wright during his presentation to Laura.

“Antioch truly benefited 11 years ago when Markstein chose to expand,” he said. “Laura, congratulations on 100 years and thank so much for what you do for our community.”

The company is regularly listed as one of the top woman-owned businesses in the Bay Area. The company’s offices are located at 1645 Drive In Way in Antioch. For more information visit www.marksteinsalescompany.com.

See more photos on the Herald Facebook page.



