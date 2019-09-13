Missing Antioch man found safe in San Francisco, car still missing

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit, Investigations Bureau

This morning, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at approximately 7:30 AM, 91-year-old Antioch resident George Pack, missing since early Saturday morning, was located alive by the San Francisco Police Department. (See related article).

Mr. Pack, who suffers from dementia, was located on foot in the SOMA District of San Francisco. Mr. Pack was taken to a local hospital for observation as a precautionary measure and is in stable condition at this time.

Mr. Pack’s vehicle is still outstanding – a red 1994 Nissan Pathfinder, CA license 3HLV677. If anyone locates Mr. Pack’s vehicle, they are encouraged to call their local law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gragg at 925-779-6887, or the Antioch Police Department nonemergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



