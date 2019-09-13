County inmates, including former Antioch resident, indicted for attempted murder of fellow inmate

By Bobbi Mauler, Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office

A Contra Costa County Grand Jury has indicted 23-year-old Brentwood resident, Marco Salazar and 37-year-old Sacramento resident, Joseph Malfitano, a former Antioch resident, for the attempted murder of an inmate at the Martinez Detention Facility. Salazar and Malfitano were also indicted on enhancements for committing that offense for the benefit of a criminal street gang and causing great bodily injury to the victim. Additionally, they were indicted on one count of street terrorism as they were found to actively participate in the gang.

On May 4, 2019, the defendants were involved in a gang related stabbing of a fellow inmate, Edward Nachor, in the neck, in the MDF. The attack was on behalf of the Norteño and Crazy Ass Latinos (CAL) gang. The victim survived the attack but, suffered great bodily injury.

The indictment was unsealed on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 in Dept. 3 of the county court in Martinez for their arraignment. Bail is set at $2,160,000 for Salazar and Malfitano is being held without bail. Deputy District Attorney Max Laettner is prosecuting the case. DDA Laettner is assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Unit of the DA’s office.

Salazar was arrested in Brentwood in May 2016 for attempted murder after stabbing a man in a grocery store. (See related article). Malfitano was arrested in Antioch in January 2017 for identify theft. (See related article).

