Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra features captivating mezzo soprano at El Campanil Theatre Saturday

Praised by the San Francisco Chronicle for her “deep-rooted pathos” and irrepressible musical splendor”, mezzo soprano Kindra Scharich will sing Wagner and Mahler with the Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra on September 28 at 2:00 at the historic El Campanil Theatre in Antioch.

The concert, “Poems, Folk Tales and Legends” will also include Debussy’s beloved and enchanting Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, Weber’s brilliant Overture to Oberon, and Liszt’s Les Preludes, the most popular of his symphonic poems.

Serving as Guest Conductor and Interim Music Director, Paul Schrage will be on the podium for this program. He is well known around the Bay Area and United States as an accomplished conductor, piano soloist, chamber artist and impresario.  

Saturday, September 28, 2:00 pm, El Campanil Theatre, Antioch, 925-757-9500

www.elcampaniltheatre.com

Adults $20, Seniors (62 & over) $15, Youth (17 & under) $7

www.ContraCostaChamberOrchestra.org

