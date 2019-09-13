«
Antioch man dies from stabbing by another, younger Antioch man Friday evening

Antioch Police investigate stabbing on Alpha Way, Friday evening. Photo by Allen Payton.

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit Investigations Bureau

On Friday, Sept. 27, 2029 at 5:02 PM, Antioch Patrol Officers responded to the 1900 block of Alpha Way for a report of a male who had been stabbed. Officers arrived on scene and found a 61-year-old male suffering from several stab wounds to his torso. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. According to a neighbor the man was airlifted from the parking lot on the north side of E. 18th Street, across from Wienerschnitzel.

A 28-year-old male was contacted at the scene and it was determined he was the person who committed the stabbing. The 28-year-old male was arrested and transported to the county jail after being interviewed regarding this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.

