91-year-old Antioch man with dementia missing since early Saturday morning

George Pack and his 1994 Nissan Pathfinder. Photos courtesy of Antioch Police.

Last seen in Clayton, early Saturday morning

By Lieutenant Joe Donleavy #6011, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 1:15 AM, Antioch Police Officers took a missing person report after George Pack failed to return home (3037 Butternut Street) after visiting a friend in another part of Antioch. Mr. Pack was last seen wearing a green short sleeve polo shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. He is possibly driving his red 1994 Nissan Pathfinder (CA license 3HLV677). The vehicle has a 49er spare tire cover on the back. The vehicle was last seen on Marsh Creek Road near Diablo Parkway in Clayton early on the morning of Sept. 21, 2019.

Mr. Pack suffers from dementia. A Silver Alert has been issued in this case. If you see Mr. Pack, please immediately call 911 or the Antioch Police Department Dispatch at 925-778-2441 or you may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



