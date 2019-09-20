Local businessman forms production company with Vegas partner to bring top-tier entertainment to East County

First two shows in October: comedy in Antioch; the “swingin’est rock band” in Pittsburg

By Allen Payton

East County businessman George Cardinale recently formed Licata-Cardinale Productions with Las Vegas-based Michael Licata to bring top-tiered entertainment talent to the area.

“There’s no reason for people to have to drive to Oakland or San Francisco anymore to see A-list entertainment,” Cardinale said.

“We’re currently in advanced discussions to bring four to six high-level acts to the area for 2020,” Licata added. “But, first up on our schedule are two great shows to get the ball rolling and close out 2019.”

First will be New Jersey’s Bad Boy comedian, Mike Marino with special guest, Pittsburg’s own home-grown comedian, Johnny Steele, Oct. 5 at Antioch’s El Campanil Theatre. Their show is entitled “Make America Italian Again!” (https://youtu.be/8jqLeK6aP5s and https://youtu.be/8jqLeK6aP5s)

Louis Prima Jr. & the Witnesses: Oct. 26 at Pittsburg’s California Theater. This band sold out the El Campanil six years ago. (https://youtu.be/91-HjEKKVhU and https://youtu.be/91-HjEKKVhU)

George Cardinale

After a successful management career at U.S. Steel, lifelong East County resident Cardinale has worked in the real estate sales and construction business for almost 50 years. The broker and owner of Cardinale Custom Realty, he started as a real estate agent in 1972, before forming Delta Bay Real Estate Company in 1974 with partners.

Then in 1976 he became a partner in Garrow & Cardinale Construction Company, which built several hundred homes in East County. Finally, in 1990 he formed the Cardinale Company, a currently active real estate company focused on land and commercial brokerage firm working with landowners and prominent new home developers.

Cardinale wants to give back to the community where he’s had his success. Due to his passion for the arts he is determined to bring higher quality and top tier acts to East County, to enhance the quality of life for local residents.

Michael Licata

Licata has been a force in the entertainment industry for over 20 years and brings his experience as a manager, agent, drummer, writer, producer and musical director to the team. He has been involved and responsible for multimillion-dollar projects for major recording artists including Chris Brown, Blues Traveler, Plain White T’s, Ricky Martin, Drake, Ringo Starr, Rodney Jerkins, Jermaine Stewart, Lil’ Wayne, Rhino Bucket, T-Pain, Savage Garden, Rihanna, Bang Tango and many others.

Michael has performed in internationally recognized music videos, on prestigious concert stages and has been awarded 16 Platinum/Gold records.

Management: Grammy-winners Blues Traveler, Grammy-winners Plain White T’s.

Behind the Drums: Ricky Martin, Ringo Starr, Rhino Bucket, Jermaine Stewart, Bang Tango, Savage Garden, Boys Don’t Cry.

Show Producer: Jason Alexander at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

TV Creator/Executive Producer: Viacom/CMT’s ‘H2Overdrive.’

About Mike Marino

Mike Marino – affectionately known to millions of his fans worldwide as New Jersey’s Bad Boy – is one of the most loved comedians of our time. He has performed in every major comedy club, theatre, casino and event center from New York to Los Angeles and around the world. Mike has also shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the business.

Marino was born in Jersey City, New Jersey. He entered the entertainment industry at an early age and has studied at some of the most prestigious acting schools in New York, the Herbert Berghof Studio and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Mike has appeared in over 200 national television commercials, including many endorsements and has received a Best Actor Clio Award Nomination. He has acted in many Prime Time soaps and television shows including: As the World Turns, One Life to Live, Becker, Nikki, Frasier and Party of Five. His film credits include Crooks, Pizza with Bullets, Hangin’ in Hedo and Steven King’s Lucky Quarter and Criticsized.

Adding to his great success in film, theatre, commercials and soaps, Mike Marino began touring the world performing and selling out at countless clubs, theatres and casinos. His stand-up material ranges from cutting edge observations of everyday life to his Italian family roots; which recently spun into a T.V. pilot called “Re-Constructing Jersey”. His comedic style has landed him guest appearances on The Tonight Show as a regular sketch player, The Martin Short Show, Canada’s Comedy TV, The Boomer Show, Wild Pitch, and Hand Held Comedy Radio. A clip of Mike’s appearance on Byran Allen’s Comics Unleashed earned him over 7 million views (and counting), which has led to his current web series “Marino 2016” – an original comedy based on Mike’s road to the White House and wise guy attempt to become the first Italian American President of the United States.

In the Fall of 2008, Mike Marino was inducted into the New Jersey Comedy Hall of Fame and in 2015 he won the USO Bob Hope Comedy Award for his many performances for the military. Mike has also been featured on numerous talk shows and has hosted some of the most prestigious award shows including The Beverly Hills Film Awards, Hoboken Film Festival, Montreal Quintus Film Festival and countless corporate events. Mike has been featured in the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Canada, seven years in a row.

Mike Marino has a tongue like a razor and a heart of gold. He has the incredible ability to perform in any arena, big or small, and can cater his material for all audiences, from strictly clean to down and dirty. He has performed in hundreds of corporate functions for companies including AT&T, United Airlines, American Express, Paul Mitchell, IBM, Wella, Merrill Lynch, Sebastian Intl., Toyota, L.A.S.D., N.J. Asphalt Assoc., The City of Hope, OSIA, and the LAPD. Mike Has performed for numerous charities including Aids Project – LA, Haven House, Team earthworks, and the Eric Davis Cancer Fund. When Marino is not performing, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family on the East Coast.

For more information visit www.mikemarino.net.



