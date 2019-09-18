PITTSBURG, CA — Nonprofit organizations, municipal or government agencies or school districts in East Contra County are invited to apply for community grants of up to $5,000 in the areas of education and environmental sustainability and workforce development programs for local students through Corteva Agriscience – Pittsburg Operations. Deadline for submittal of applications is Oct. 18, 2019.

The Corteva Community Grants are reviewed and approved by the site’s Community Advisory Panel (CAP), members of the East Contra Costa community who serve as liaisons between the community and Corteva (formerly Dow), and learn about the site’s operations, support shared goals and voice any concerns on behalf of the community.

“Corteva Agriscience values the opportunity to provide charitable giving to communities where the company has a presence,” said Jose Carrascal, Corteva Agriscience Site Director. “This site has been involved with the community for many, many years, and our CAP members help us to be better neighbors and we look forward to continuing that tradition. We know the CAP strives to select sustainable projects that result in positive and definitive outcomes within the neighboring communities. We support this endeavor wholeheartedly.”

Applicants must be certified 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, schools, municipalities and county entities located in or which provides services in Pittsburg, Bay Point and Antioch. Ineligible organizations, per Corteva’s contribution guidelines, include funding for individuals, political organizations, religious organizations, and grants cannot be used to underwrite salaries, stipends, travel, fundraisers, meals, utilities.

To obtain a grant application, go to the following link: Application, Guidelines, and FAQ’s

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

