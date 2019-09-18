Third Human Trafficking Day of Action in East County set for September 19

Training session to be held at the Antioch Police Department

By Scott Alonso, Public Information Officer, Contra Costa County District Attorney

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton is proud to join Antioch Councilmember Monica Wilson, the Antioch Police Department, the Contra Costa County Family Justice Center, Community Violence Solutions, the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force and the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Coalition in hosting East County’s third Human Trafficking “Day of Action” on September 19, 2019.

Inspired by California State Senate Bill 1193, the Day of Action intends to educate individuals on how to recognize signs of human trafficking and inform them on how they can help prevent it. Members of the business community are encouraged to participate by posting human trafficking awareness signs with resources for victims to reach out to. Our local businesses are the extra eyes of our community and can help significantly in combating the crime of human trafficking in Contra Costa County.

A training session will be presented from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the Antioch Police Department, located at 300 L. Street in Antioch. From there, attendees will form teams and talk with local businesses about putting up posters with resource information for people who may be experiencing forced or coerced labor or commercial sex. The outreach will occur from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend and join with law enforcement, city leaders and community organizers to make a difference in our community.

Co-sponsors of the event include Brentwood City Councilmember Karen Rarey, Oakley City Councilmember Sue Higgins and Pittsburg City Councilmember Holland White.

If you or someone you know is being forced to engage in an activity and cannot leave, whether it is commercial sex or labor – call the national Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-7888 or text “Be Free” or 233733.

Local resources include Community Violence Solutions and Contra Costa’s Family Justice Centers – with a new location at 3501 Lone Tree Way. Antioch, CA 94509.



Share this: