“Pawp-Up” recreation rolls into Markley Creek Park Wednesday evening

A “paw parade,” with fun family activities is the theme for Family Night in the Park on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Markley Creek Park in Antioch. As part of the Rollin’ with Rec Pop-Up Recreation program, “pawp up” night includes everything dogs and pets. Bring your dog for the parade, stay for the fun family games and special presentations. The K-9 Unit of the Antioch Police Department will provide a special presentation and the City’s Animal Services Department will be on hand with a lot of resources for your pets. All the fun begins at 6:00pm. Markley Creek Park is located on Summit Way off of James Donlon Boulevard and Somersville Road. Bring your picnic dinner and enjoy the sunset, the views, and the laughter. For more information about summer programs and the Rollin’ with Rec van, call the Recreation Department at 925-776-3050.



Share this:



Opportunity barks here. PD-K9 Demo





Opportunity barks here. Pawp-Up Contest FB Post

