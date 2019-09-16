12th Annual Mary Allan Fellows Awards dinner to honor top Antioch teachers Tuesday night

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Antioch Schools Education Foundation hosts its 12th annual Mary Allan Fellows Awards, which honor top teachers in the Antioch Unified School District.

As usual, Allan (the awards’ namesake) said she and the committee were overjoyed with the many nominations of strong teachers and were delighted to visit each educator in his/her classroom.

This year seemed to be a year of particular “intention, commitment and (focus) on the individual needs of students,” said Allan, adding that she remains impressed by everyone’s passion and humbleness in the important roles each plays in a student’s life.

The Fellows winners are Jose Cumagun, Bruce Ellison and Kiel Olff, all from Deer Valley High; and Tim Mays and Rebecca Quinones, both from Antioch High.

Semifinalists are Shirley Bull, Turner Elementary; Mary Jane Grove, Jack London Elementary; Patt Middle; Vicki O’Connor, Dozier-Libbey Medical High; and Julie Verhoek, Sutter Elementary.

All will be spotlighted at the awards dinner at Lone Tree Golf and Event Center in Antioch. All educators and community are welcome to attend. This year’s speaker is Samy D’Amico, a former AUSD educator.

“Born in Argentina and coming to America as a second-grader, D’Amico is well aware of the struggle of being a non-English learner. Since then, he has embraced his background and its cultural richness, keeping it at the forefront when interacting with students,” said Allan.

