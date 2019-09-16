DeForest, Fraser, Dahlgren win at Antioch Speedway

By Don Martin II

Shawn DeForest won the 20 lap DIRTcar Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. DeForest was driving the Dennis Souza car, and his previous best finish in Souza’s car was a second earlier this season. Rick Coffey led a lap before spinning in Turn 4 This put DeForest in the lead, but he spun in Turn 4 for a lap six yellow flag. Mike Hynes led the restart with Rod Oliver running close behind. Kimo Oreta hit the Turn 3 wall for a lap 10 yellow flag. DeForest was in thrd at that point, and he took the lead from Hynes on the restart. Oliver gained second a lap later after Hynes hit the wall in Turn 1. DeForest had Oliver running closely behind him the rest of the way, but he held on for the victory. Coffey finished third ahead of Oreta and John Soares.

Tommy Fraser won the 20 lap B Modified Main Event. This was the eighth win of the season for the current point leader. After a complete restart for a spin in Turn 2, the race went non stop. Top rookie Cameron Swank set the early pace ahead of Kevin Brown. Reigning champion Trevor Clymens made a low pass in Turn 2 of the third lap to take second from Brown. Swank had a scary moment a lap later when a slower car swerved into his path in Turn 4 as Fraser gained third. The leaders came upon a spun car in Turn 4, and Clymens clipped the car and spun. Everybody kept going without a yellow as Swank led Fraser. A low pass in Turn 4 of the 12th lap gained Fraser the lead. Fraser would pull away to a straightaway advantage in victory as Swank won a close battle with Brown for second. Trevor Clymens and Tommy Clymens Jr completed the Top 5.

Bob Newberry won the 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. This was the third win of the season for the two-time champion. Shannon Newton did not race, but he had already clinched the championship. Newberry raced underneath Rick Panfili in Turn 4 to grab the lead before the first lap was completed. Panfili and Mackenzie Newton got together on the back stretch as they worked the fourth lap, resulting in Newton flipping. She was not injured, and both drivers were out of the race. Newberry led Keith Calvino through one more yellow flag. On the 15th lap, Calvino flipped in Turn 2. The race was called for time with Newberry winning ahead of Cameron Martin, Kyle Bakkie, Austin Stone and Marcus Smith.

Scott Dahlgren won the 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. This was the sixth win of the season for the new champion. Dahlgren and teammate Devan Kammermann shared the front row, and Dahlgren charged into the lead at the start. David Rosa settled into third as the first 15 laps went without a yellow flag. Kammermann spun trying to lap a slower car on the front stretch for a lap 15 yellow flag. Dahlgren continued to lead David Rosa and David Michael Rosa on the restart. Dahlgren led the rest of the way to win by a comfortable margin. David Michael Rosa made a low pass in Turn 4 on lap 18 to take second all the way to the checkered flag. Mike Corsaro made a late pass for third as David Rosa and Kammermann completed the Top 5.

Chris Sorensen won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Sorensen increased his point lead with his seventh win of the season as Breanna Troen spun late in her battle with Megan Ponciano. Sorensen had a front row start and led Ponciano early on. Troen struggled a bit in Turn 3 and spun on the opening lap without a yellow flag. Ponciano and Jason Robles were having a side by side battle for second with Robles gaining the spot on lap six. After the second yellow flag of the race on lap 10, Troen began her charge into the Top 5. Sorensen continued to lead Robles, and Troen started challenging Ponciano for third on lap 15. Troen spun in Turn 3, collecting Josh Leach for a lap 17 yellow flag. Sorensen maintained command on the restart and brought it home to a satisfying win ahead on Robles, Ponciano, Ken Johns and Lori Brown.

Next week is the 17th Annual Chet Thomson Memorial Hardtop race. The B Modifieds will be racing for $750 to win. Also competing will be the A Modifieds, Limited Late Models and Hobby Stocks. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

All Star Series Antioch Speedway Unofficial Race Results:

Wingless Spec Sprints – Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Kyle Bakkie, Bob Newberry. Main Event (20 Laps)-Bob Newberry, Cameron Martin, Kyle Bakkie, Austin Stone, Marcus Smith, Jeff Scotto, Peter Carlotta, Richard Otterstom, Dan Gonderman, Mackenzie Newton.

DIRTcar Late Models – Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Mike Hynes, Richard Papenhausen. Main Event (20 Laps)-Shawn DeForest, Rod Oliver, Rick Coffey, Kimo Oreta, John Soares, Mike Hynes, Richard Papenhausen.

B Modifieds – Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Tommy Fraser, Trevor Clymens. Main Event (20 Laps)-Tommy Fraser, Cameron Swank, Kevin Brown, Trevor Clymens, Tommy Clymens Jr, Frank Cefaliello, Tim Rolan.

Hobby Stocks – Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Jason Robles, Breanna Troen, Chris Sorensen. Main Event (20 Laps)-Chris Sorensen, Jason Robles, Megan Ponciano, Ken Johns, Lori Brown, Will Buirch, Kimo Oreta, James Thomson, Jacob Mallett Jr, Breanna Troen.

Dwarf Cars – Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Mike Corsaro, David Rosa. Main Event (20 Laps)-Scott Dahlgren, David Michael Rosa, Mike Corsaro, David Rosa, Devan Kammermann, Giovanni Bertoli, Mario Marques, Roberto Monroy, Travis Day, Dennis Gilcrease.



