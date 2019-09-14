Each year, Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) nominates exceptional students from the 9th Congressional District for appointment to the U.S Military, Naval, Merchant Marine, and Air Force Academies. Appointed students receive a free 4-year university education, room and board, medical and dental coverage, and a stipend in exchange for a 5-year military service commitment upon graduation.

This year, the Congressman will host two information sessions for high school students interested in attending a military service academy. The first information session will take place in Antioch on Tuesday, September 24th from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM at the Deer Valley High School Library.

Antioch Military Service Academy Information Session

When: Tuesday, September 24

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Where: Deer Valley High School Library

4700 Lone Tree Way

Antioch, CA 94531

The Congressman will also host an information session in Stockton on Wednesday, September 25th from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM at the Ronald McNair High School Theater.

Stockton Military Service Academy Information Session

When: Wednesday, September 25

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Where: Ronald McNair High School Theater

9550 Ronald E. McNair Way

Stockton, CA 95210

Representatives from Congressman McNerney’s office and various service academies will be on hand to offer information and answer questions about the application process.

For more information about this event or academy nominations, please contact Congressman McNerney’s Stockton office at (209) 476-8552.



