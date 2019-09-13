What’s going in over on Lone Tree Way by Highway 4 (bypass)? It’s a new, small shopping center

By Allen Payton

People have been asking what’s going in where the new construction is occurring on Lone Tree Way and Jeffery Way right next to Highway 4 (the bypass). So, here’s the answer: it’s a small shopping center known as The Shops at Lone Tree Village. It’s in Brentwood, because everything east of Heidorn Ranch Road and South of Lone Tree Way is. (The street and everything on the north side up to Empire Road is in Antioch). Plans for the center include a Chase bank branch, a 24-Hour Fitness, a 7-11 and a Taco Bell, so far.

It’s being developed by Tekin & Associates, based in Frisco, Texas.

They also own the 5.89-acre property at the corner of Somersville Road and Buchanan Road in Antioch, which is zoned commercial and available for lease. If interested contact Mark Tekin at (925) 409-8950.



Tekin & Assoc Marketing-Package-Antioch-CA





Shops-at-Lone-Tree-Village-site map-2

