Antioch JC Penney store at Slatten Ranch appoints new general manager

PLANO, Texas – JCPenney has named Kayla Jennings general manager of its Orchard at Slatten Ranch store, which went into effect September 1. Jennings has been with JCPenney for more than three years and brings a wealth of retail knowledge to her position at the highest level of store leadership.

“I am thrilled to continue serving JCPenney, leading an extraordinary team of dedicated associates who are passionate about delivering great products and exceptional service to our customers,” said Jennings. “I look forward to continue serving the Antioch community and ensuring every customer’s shopping experience at JCPenney is worth their time, money and effort.”

Jennings is originally from Martinez, California, and began her career working at a Sephora inside JCPenney. She is married with three children and enjoys spending her free time with her family.

JCPenney first opened its doors at Orchard at Slatten Ranch in 2008 and has been committed to serving the needs of local customers ever since. JCPenney began in 1902 as the Golden Rule store in Kemmerer, Wyoming, and has employed some of the retail industry’s most innovative and passionate store leaders throughout its 117-year history.

About JCPenney:

C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP), one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of over 850 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful e-commerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of approximately 95,000 associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company’s mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.



