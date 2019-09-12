Antioch man, a convicted felon indicted for possession of multiple firearms, machine gun; creating untraceable firearms

By Scott Alonso, Public Information Officer, Contra Costa District Attorney

Earlier this week a Contra Costa grand jury indictment was unsealed with multiple criminal counts against defendant Terry Ferguson, a 34-year-old resident of Antioch. The allegations include possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, possession of a machine gun, and possession of heroin. He also had multiple firearms in his possession. Ferguson allegedly used equipment to create untraceable firearms and converting a firearm into a machine gun. (See related article).

Ferguson was initially charged in a criminal complaint on March 27, 2019. The indictment included multiple charges for his alleged possession of firearms and ammunition as a previously convicted felon. In 2008 and 2014 he was convicted of felonies related to the possession of a controlled substance, child abuse and evading a peace officer while driving in a reckless manner. (See related article).

In March 2019, the Antioch Police Department served a search warrant at Ferguson’s residence. Officers at the scene found multiple firearms and ammunition in the defendant’s possession. The firearms recovered were a SKS rifle, two AR-15 rifles, a handgun with a selector switch, and a Ruger Mark IV .22 caliber pistol.

This week, Ferguson appeared for an arraignment in Department 3 of the Contra Costa County Superior Court before the Honorable Patricia Scanlon. Ferguson pleaded not guilty to the charges alleged in the indictment. Deputy District Attorney Jeffery Kolko is the prosecutor assigned to the case on behalf of the People. DDA Holmes is with our Community Violence Reduction Unit.

Case information: People v. Terry Domino Ferguson, Docket Number 05-191614-7



Share this: