By Sandee Wiedemann

The biennial effort known as Stand Down on the Delta to support homeless and at-risk veterans, returns to Antioch at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds) September 20-23. This is a great opportunity for the community to show appreciation for their service to our country and to receive the reward of helping others. The events were last held in 2015 and 2017. The 2015 effort attracted over 300 veterans and 260 veterans were assisted in 2017. (See related articles, here and here).

Veterans will be given dental, medical, and counseling services, plus legal and VA claims assistance. They will also receive clothes, haircuts, shaves, meals, and sleeping accommodations. Real estate and banking leaders will be available to help the veterans possibly purchase a home.

Delta Veterans Group needs the community’s help to provide the most possibilities for our veterans. There are opportunities for professional services in the fields of medical, dental, legal, and more. See volunteer options under categories of general volunteer and/or professional services at https://www.deltaveteransgroup.org/stand-down-on-the-delta. There is a place for every person or service club to make a difference in the lives of our Veterans.

The Contra Costa Event Park is located at 1201 W. 10th Street in Antioch.



