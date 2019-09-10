Police talk man down from Antioch utility tower after he threatened to jump off

By Sgt. Rick Smith, Antioch Police Community Police Bureau

On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at approximately 12:59 PM, Antioch police officers were called to the area of West Tregallas Road and “G” Street for a subject who was climbing a PG&E tower. When police arrived, they located a 28-year-old male who had climbed the utility tower. Initially, the male didn’t respond to officers or comply with requests to climb down while threatening jump off.

The Antioch Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team was called to the scene and several officers responded to the area to provide scene security and control traffic. After an extended period of time, the male agreed to come down. He was later transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



