Volunteers are needed for the Annual Antioch Coastal Cleanup Day to be held Saturday, September 21 from 9:00 AM to Noon.

It’s part of the 35th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day, which is the state’s largest volunteer event. This year, there will be one location for Antioch, the Antioch Marina.

We are doing another boat based (i.e. canoe and kayak) cleanup of the shoreline for the Friday before, September 20th, check-in at 8:30am, on the water from 9-11am. Space is limited for this event. You can bring your own kayak or canoe, or Delta Kayak Adventures will have some kayaks available for $10/person.

To volunteer, visit https://www.antiochca.gov/environmental-resources/coastal-cleanup-day/ and sign up using the form on the tab named “Volunteer Registration”. If you have more in your group than the form allows, email Julie Haas-Wajdowicz at jhaas-wajdowicz@ci.antioch.ca.us with the information on your group.

For questions regarding the event, contact the Environmental Resource Line at 925-779-6137 or email jhaas-wajdowicz@ci.antioch.ca.us.



ccd2019

