Want to take meaningful action for the 2020 elections? Learn how to register others to vote.

A half-hour voter registration training will be just one of many voter services featured on Saturday, September 21 from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. at the Pittsburg Library, 80 Power Avenue in Pittsburg.

The League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley will present ways for those interested in improving our election process and educating voters to get involved. Meet Joe Canciamilla, Contra Costa County Clerk and Registrar of Voters, who will explain the County’s push for voting by mail to make it easier for commuters and others to cast their ballots. Learn about Voters Edge to view online information about candidates and ballot issues. The League trains volunteers to describe the pros and cons of ballot measures to community groups and to act as timers and moderators for TV taped candidate roundtables.

The meeting coincides with the National Day of Registration on September 24. The event is free to the public and parking is available at the Pittsburg Library. The Library is also three-tenths of a mile from the Pittsburg Center BART Station.

For more information contact the League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley at info@lwvdv.org.



League-of-Women-Voters-logo

