Antioch nonprofit organizations are invited to submit an application for funding to support programs, activities and services being planned for 2020. The City of Antioch is offering one-time grants to provide funding that support operations, marketing and promotions for Antioch special events, historic and cultural activities, and facilities that enhance civic pride and strengthens community engagement within the City. The Antioch City Council approved $50,000 for this new community enhancement program and the grants are funded by revenues from City Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) and/or the General Fund and approved by the City Council.

Funds may only be used for:

Activities performed directly for the benefit and enjoyment of all Antioch residents; open to the public and all citizens.

Improvements to or operation of arts and cultural facilities

General city beautification

Applications are now available on-line at www.antiochca.gov; they can also be picked up at the Antioch Community Center on Lone Tree Way or the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall on Second Street, or click and download here: Application_civic enhancement grants – CompletePacket

The deadline for submitting grant applications is October 1, 2019, 5:00pm. Applicants and grant recipients must meet the requirements outlined in the application packet.

For more information, please call the Antioch Recreation Department at (925) 776-3050.



