Antioch Council to consider fourth marijuana business, including growing and manufacturing; hiring “Unhoused” Resident Coordinator

By Allen Payton

At their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10th, the Antioch City Council will consider approving a fourth marijuana business in the city. The Contra Costa Farms LLC plans include “cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and a dispensary with delivery” at 3400 Wilbur Avenue, according to the city staff report. Contra Costa Farms ACC 09-19

In total, the business proposes to build four, two-story buildings for a total of 211,800 square feet of space. The largest part of the business will be the indoor growing operation. They plan to use up to 13 vehicles for delivery and will also sell vape pens, rolling papers, pipes and grinders.

In their presentation, which can be viewed, in the staff report, Contra Costa Farms claims they will make “Real Contributions to City of Antioch First Responders: 0.5% of Gross Sales pledged to the City of Antioch’s First Responders which will grow to ~$1,000,000 per year” and “0.5% of Gross Sales pledged to Antioch Public Schools which will grow to ~$1,000,000 per year.”

Unhoused Resident Coordinator

In addition, the council will consider creating and filling the position of a part-time Unhoused Resident Coordinator, using the council’s new term for homeless people in Antioch, at $50 to $60 per hour with a cost not to exceed $120,000 per year. Unhoused Resident Coordinator ACC091019

To view the entire council meeting agenda, click here.

During reconstruction of the council chambers, the council meetings are currently held at the Antioch Community Center in Prewett Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way, beginning at 7:00 p.m. or it can be viewed livestream on the City’s website at https://www.antiochca.gov/.



