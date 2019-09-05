Police identify man shot, killed in Antioch Sunday night, provide more details, still seek suspect

Victim was 57-year-old Oakland man; dispute began at Pittsburg gas station

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, at approximately 9:20 PM, an argument between several subjects started in the east driveway of the Chevron Gas Station located at 1235 California Avenue in Pittsburg. The argument appears to be over a road rage incident. The road rage incident continued into Antioch where Oakland resident, 57-year-old Raul Garcia, was shot and killed in the 3400 Block of Rio Grande Drive. (See related article).

The Antioch Police Department is asking anyone who saw the argument at the Chevron Gas Station in Pittsburg or the shooting in Antioch to come forward with any information they may have regarding this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gonzalez at 925-779-6923, or the Antioch Police Department nonemergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



