Three teens arrested in Antioch Monday for Sunday night carjacking at gunpoint

By Antioch Police

Last night, an Antioch resident was accosted by two subjects in the 1100 block of James Donlon Blvd. and her vehicle was taken at gun point. The suspects fled in the vehicle, and despite officers’ best efforts, the vehicle and suspects were not located.

This afternoon, citizens reported a vehicle collision on Golf Course Road and Frederickson Lane. The vehicle had apparently crashed into a light pole and several subjects fled on foot on to Mt. Hamilton Drive, towards Dallas Ranch Middle School. Officers were able to get into the area quickly and detain two 14-year-old and one 15-year-old male juvenile. Witnesses to today’s collision identified all three subjects as being in the vehicle, and further investigation lead to one of the males being identified as being involved in last night’s carjacking incident.

All three subjects were arrested and later sent to the Juvenile Hall on carjacking, probation violations and other charges related to both incidents. We were fortunately able to also recover some of the victim’s property, and none of this would’ve been possible without the help of the citizens that called us and stepped forward to help us identify those involved. Thank you, Antioch!



